Booker T Doesn’t Get Backlash To Karrion Kross Losing In WWE RAW Debut, Talks WWE Doing It For A Reason

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the criticism of Karrion Kross losing his WWE RAW debut, WWE not pairing him with Scarlett on the main roster, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on the criticism of Karrion Kross losing to Jeff Hardy in his RAW debut: “What was the internet set ablaze for? What do they have to do with the show? Guys, it’s not about the match most of the time, it’s about the story. Karrion Kross is a guy who’s the NXT Champion and he’s undefeated down in NXT. But one thing you have to realize is that it’s still NXT…..losing to Jeff Hardy in a match that everybody in the world thought Karrion Kross making his debut is a match that he’s supposed to win, but Jeff Hardy is still a veteran to the game. Jeff Hardy didn’t go out there and beat him with the Whisper in the Wind either. Jeff Hardy stole the match from Karrion Kross. When they’re doing this, they’re doing it for a reason. When they did that, it was all for a reason. You gotta understand what the reason is opposed to just trying to analyze it and think you know exactly the way it should have went because you didn’t get what you thought you should’ve got at that moment.”

On WWE not using Scarlett with Kross on the main roster: “The thing is, we don’t know if we’re not going to go that route. We don’t know that. We just know that Karrion Kross showed up on Monday Night RAW and lost and went back to NXT and got into an angle with Samoa Joe. We don’t know if Karrion Kross is going to be back next week, and probably not, and when he does come back we don’t know he’s going to be with Scarlett or not. I just think people jump the gun so much because it’s like instant coffee. They want it right now. They want instant gratification. I just don’t think you can book the wrestling business around what the fans want on any given night. It would be booking yourself into a corner every week. You just can’t do it.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.