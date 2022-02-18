Booker T Explains Why He Thinks Keith Lee Needs To Eliminate Some Of His Trademark Moves

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why he wasn’t a fan of Keith Lee’s WWE gimmick, Lee needing to eliminate some of his trademark moves, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on why he wasn’t a fan of Keith Lee’s WWE gimmick: “I didn’t like it, I said I didn’t like it. I thought Keith Lee had a lot of potential, but when you’re a monster like Keith Lee, you should go out and be one. There again, Keith Lee is a hell of an athlete, and he does a lot of things, just say, for instance, I teach a lot of big guys at my school. Certain things we teach them, I say, ‘hey man, I am just teaching you this just so you know it. This is something that you’re never going to actually do in the ring, in front of people. That’s not what this is for, it’s a training session.’ Keith Lee did a lot of things that he did in training in the ring that a big man that is north of 300 pounds should not be doing. That’s just my opinion.”

On Lee needing to eliminate some of his trademark moves: “Well, the thing is, for Keith Lee, it’s not that he can’t do it. I don’t think he’s limited or anything like that. It’s the fact that he’s a 300 plus pound man that can do a leapfrog, so he does it. He’s a 300 plus pound man that can springboard over the top rope, so he does it. But trust me, as he get’s older, he isn’t going to be able to do none of that. He’d better try to figure this out now. The things that I did early in my career, let’s say when I was 25. I stopped doing when I was 30. Because I said, ‘I’ve got to figure out how to get some longevity out of my body, I need people to feel me from a work perspective, from a psychology perspective, from a storytelling perspective.’ I think my career lasted a whole lot longer. Keith Lee is in a position where he’s going to have to figure it out, as far as being able to go out there and do that stuff. The thing is, you do that stuff and you go, ‘why, why did I do it?’ That’s the question that I think is going to be posed to Keith Lee in the future.”