Booker T Thinks Ken Shamrock Is Deserving WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Ken Shamrock deserving WWE Hall of Fame induction and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ken Shamrock deserving WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I think the company is waiting to give Shamrock his own moment, because he deserves it. Ken Shamrock deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame. He really does. He was a huge part of that era. And you know, who don’t remember Ken Shamrock and the WWE? He was huge, man.”

On Montez Ford’s potential: “A guy like Montez Ford, he checks off pretty much all of those boxes. He’s good-looking. He’s in great shape. He could talk. He does the things in the ring and out of the ring as far as being able to do press and media stuff as well. He’s got so much charisma. Yeah, it’s just going to be about being in the right place at the right time. And that’s what this business is about.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, I can tell you this. I do know when I first came in and I was with my brother. No way I would have got as far as I got in my career without my brother and being in that tag team, Harlem Heat. No way, no way I would have made it. My career would have been over probably 10 years before that was — shoot, I never retired yet. But I think I would have had like — if I just started out as singles, I probably would have had a good 10-15-year career. Having that springboard coming out of a tag team, going into singles wrestling, helped me out a lot. I’m sure it’ll help someone like Montes Ford.”

