Booker T On Backlash To His Criticism Of Kenny Omega Winning Impact Title, Potential AEW-Impact Invasion Angle

In a recent interview on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the backlash on his comments on Kenny Omega winning the Impact title, Chris Jericho’s stance on an AEW/Impact invasion angle, and much more. You can read Booker T’s comments below.

Booker T on the backlash to his criticism of Kenny Omega winning the Impact title: “I haven’t been able to sleep properly these last few days, man. All this stuff on the internet. I try to stay off the internet, but sometimes it breaks my heart. I got feelings too, people always got comments and what not. I was just making an opinion about Impact and AEW. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega going over to Impact, winning the Impact World Championship. I just did not think it was a good idea beating Rich Swann. I just did not think it was a good idea from a company perspective.”

On Chris Jericho’s comments on an invasion angle between AEW and Impact not being a good idea: “And now not only do I think that wasn’t a good idea – Chris Jericho was talking, and the question was asked about an invasion angle between Impact and AEW. He said he didn’t think that would be a good idea at all due to some of the same reasons I didn’t think it was a good idea to put a title on a guy from another company. I just did not think it was a good idea. Now, am I wrong, or is Chris Jericho wrong? Chris Jericho could have been in character and playing a role, but his comments were he was never going to be seen inside an Impact ring in front of an empty arena. It’s never going to happen. For me personally, I don’t think Chris Jericho bought into AEW to go work for Impact. That’s a totally different contract. I have no time to even entertain something like that unless I was one of the executive producers or executive vice presidents getting one of those kinds of checks where I’m taking one for the team. Am I wrong, or is Chris Jericho wrong?”

“It just muddies the water more than anything. I need you focused on my show, my stars, all the time, nobody else ever. That’s just my opinion. When people talk and say I don’t know what I’m talking about, or maybe I should not speak on it- well, this is called a show. This is what we do. We speak on stuff if it’s newsworthy. The thing is, you should want us to talk about it because we actually know what we’re talking about as opposed to someone who doesn’t know what they’re talking about. My thing is this, people always say AEW being around is good for business. I think so as well. I think it’s good for business. But don’t think for one minute as far as wanting to beat you every week – I want to win. Just like WCW vs. WWE wars. Why do you think it’s so big? Because WCW won those 83 weeks in a row. It wasn’t about going out there and tying WWE. It wasn’t about going out there and bringing each other up to the same level or anything like that.”