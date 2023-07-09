Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments About LA Knight Being a Ripoff, Why Damian Priest Won MITB

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Kevin Nash saying LA Knight is a ripoff of The Rock, Knight winning the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kevin Nash’s comments about LA Knight being a ripoff of The Rock: “I mean, you could look at it from a couple of different ways, I guess. You could say, ‘Well, he’s ripped a lot of Stone Cold Steve Austin off. He’s got a lot of Rock’s cadence.’ Yeah, I can see that but I don’t look at that as being a ripoff or anything like that. Because you know, I look at myself for instance, and [I] definitely took a lot of things from a lot of different wrestlers and, and kinda like meshed it into everything that I did and I called it my own. And I think that’s just what wrestlers do, especially the good ones.

“Can you imagine if, just say for instance LA Knight went out and modeled the act of Brady Boone? Okay, nobody didn’t know who it was. No, I’m serious. Barry Horowitz. I love Barry Horowitz, but just imagine if LA Knight came out giving himself a pat on the back, you know what I mean? They would think, ‘Well, that’s Barry. He never got over.’ So if I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do something that the guy got over doing. So I mean, I think that’s just normal. I think that’s just natural. I could be wrong here, but I think that’s just the way — you know, the blueprint is already there…. Just look at Hulk Hogan, okay. Before Hulk Hogan, there was Jesse The Body. Before Jesse The Body, there was Superstar Billy Graham, All those guys are the same guys. Ric Flair; do you know how many guys tried? Terry Taylor tried be Ric Flair at one time. There was a guy by the name of ‘Nature Boy’ Buddy Lindell who tried to look exactly like Ric Flair. So I think that’s what wrestling is, and it’s always gonna be that way. Yeah I mean, I got a young kid in my school right now doing the sidekick, you know?”

Whether Damian Priest needed to win Money in the Bank more than LA Knight : “Probably. I think one thing about LA Knight is, he’s one of those guys where if he got a belt, he’s gonna get over. If he doesn’t have a belt, he’s gonna get over it. I think Damian Priest is a guy that, I think since he’s gotten with Judgment Day he’s definitely grown absolutely over hell A lot more. I think winning the Money in the Bank match definitely puts him in a position to where it could put him in that ‘Made Man’ status, that category if he does actually happen to cash in. But as we know, everybody as of late doesn’t cash in the Money in the Bank. So we’ll see if it was good for him or not. Winning it, it was good for him. Cashing it in. That’s something that’s something different. It would be great for him. Can he do it?”

