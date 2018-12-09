Booker T and Konnan Give Update on Rey Mysterio’s Son’s Training

– Booker T and Konnan appeared on the Wrestling Inc podcast and discussed the training progress of Rey Mysterio’s son, Dominic. You can see highlights from their appearance below:

Booker on on his plans for Dominic in ROW: “[Dominic’s] learned just about every form that he needs to learn. And now to give him a little bit of a TV run and let him work with some of my guys.”

Booker on working with Dominic: “It’s going to be awesome to work with the son of a guy I respect so much. A guy who I always said was my favorite wrestler in Rey Mysterio.”

Booker on some ROW talent, including Geno and Bam Harrison, getting WWE tryouts: “A couple of my guys are getting tryouts next month and I’m pretty stoked about it. I don’t wanna say their names as I don’t want to jinx them or anything like that…Both of those guys have worked for me for quite some time.”

Konnan on working with Dominic: “He’s incredible because he’s not like your typical wrestler or son’s wrestler. He didn’t grow up wanting to be a wrestler. He was very disinterested and all of a sudden he told his dad, ‘I think I want to try this.'”

Konnan on Mysterio’s return to WWE: “That’s one of the reasons [Mysterio] went back to WWE, because he wants to open up the doors for Dominic.”

On Dominic being in Rey’s shadow: “There’s going to be comparisons, but Rey wants to make sure his son is properly trained so he’s got him going with Lance Storm. He’s going to send him to Japan. I think he’s going to send him down to Booker T. Fenix is going to train him a little bit. I’m going to train him. He’s going to get real good training so when he goes in there, he looks good and he can take care of himself.”