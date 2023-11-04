Booker T Says LA Knight’s Success In WWE Is On His Own Merit

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the popularity of LA Knight, WWE possibly turning The Miz babyface, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On LA Knight being the top WWE merchandise seller for WWE: “Good for him. He’s the guy that’s been grinding, a guy that nobody gave anything to him. He’s worked the hard way going through the trenches. We saw it up close and personal, and to see him where he is right now, it’s all on his own merit. I’ve heard guys, you know, say he’s got a bad attitude. ‘I don’t know about this guy. He’s got a bad attitude.’ And my thing is this: I never really cared about getting hit with the boys as long as the boss liked everything that was going on. If the boss liked it I was cool, you know? So I feel like LA Knight, you know, I’ve been around him. He can’t be that bad of a guy because I can smell a rat a mile away.

“But I feel like, just keep doing what you’re doing, man. You’ve gotten there. And you’ve done it your way. Go ahead and break the bank, win the title. Roman is going down here in just a couple of days in Saudi. And that right there, for him to make it to that main event slot at that show? It just tells me man, he’s doing the right things.”

On What advice he’d give Knight: “‘Don’t sway from the mission.’ That’s what I would tell Knight. ‘Don’t veer from the mission. You are definitely on the right track. It’s not about your wrestling.’ I’ve said that many, many times. Even though he goes out and he does a good job in the middle of the ring, it’s about his performance. That’s what people are drawn to with LA Knight. It’s not about his wrestling. It’s just part of the act. But his performance is a hell of a performance. You want to see this guy. And that’s the difference between LA night and a lot of guys on the roster.”

On WWE possibly turning The Miz babyface in a feud with Gunther: “You know Miz — as a heel, he’s a natural heel. But one thing about facing Gunther. He’s going to be the babyface. A lot of people are going to be rooting for [Miz] just because they want to see him lose. You know, not that they really want to see The Miz win. They want to see Gunther lose. Just because he’s been so dominant, you know. And he’s got that European thing going for him as well. Now being the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion, [people] are going to want to see him dethroned. That’s just a perfect story. So anybody that goes against Gunther right now is, you know, pretty much going to be a baby face.”

