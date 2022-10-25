Booker T Weighs In On The Likelihood Of CM Punk Re-joining WWE

As previously reported, rumors abound that AEW is planning to buy out CM Punk’s contract with the promotion. Booker T commented on the possible results of such a deal on his Hall Of Fame podcast recently, specifically regarding the potential for Punk to re-join WWE after the fact (via Wrestling Inc). Some indicate that WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque would be open to the concept, although his colleagues are reported to oppose the idea. You can read a highlight from Booker T and watch the full episode below.

On the chances of seeing CM Punk back in WWE: “There’s always a chance. But I don’t think it’s a big chance … that we see CM Punk back in WWE. I don’t think CM Punk wants to go back to WWE. I mean, CM Punk has made it perfectly clear ever since he’s shown up in AEW, what he feels and what he thinks about WWE and everything in it.”