Booker T Lists His Candidates For WWE’s Mount Rushmore

In response to a viewer question for the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T offered a list of names regarding who would belong on his version of WWE’s Mount Rushmore (per Wrestling Inc). He took himself off the list right away.

“I’m not one of these Rushmore-like type guys. But as far as WWE Mount Rushmore, it would definitely be Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena and, probably, Triple H,” he said. Booker T also included The Undertaker when his co-host suggested the addition.

He concluded with an explanation of his perspective on those worthy of the honor: “Those guys, man, they did some extraordinary stuff. I got a chance to watch it from afar when I was at WCW, and I watched those guys create their magic. And I was in awe of what they were doing, and I wanted to be a part of it so bad. But I was happy at WCW making my money and not having to work in the cold cities. But I tell you, those guys, I’m serious, man, they did some amazing stuff back then and I had a hell of a time watching it.”

You can catch the full episode below.