Various News: Booker T Live Speaking Tour Announced, Matt Hardy Shares New Vlog, Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Inside The Ropes has announced an Evening With Booker T live speaking tour. The shows are set to run from July 1-5 in the UK and ireland. You can check out the announcement tweet for the Booker T shows below.

– Matt Hardy shared a vlog featuring him and his brother Jeff Hardy on a typical WWE travel day. You can check out his new video diary below.

– Here is the current lineup for tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live:

* What does the future hold for The New Day?
* Mandy Rose vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Sonya Deville; the winner will receive a shot against Asuka for the Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania 35
* Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles

