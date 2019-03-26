Various News: Booker T Live Speaking Tour Announced, Matt Hardy Shares New Vlog, Lineup for Tonight’s Smackdown

– Inside The Ropes has announced an Evening With Booker T live speaking tour. The shows are set to run from July 1-5 in the UK and ireland. You can check out the announcement tweet for the Booker T shows below.

THRILLED to announce that this Summer, we're bringing the HEAT FROM HARLEM to the UK and Ireland as we bring you the ONE AND ONLY @BookerT5x! 5 nights with the 5 time WCW Champ. Tix go on sale this Wednesday. It's gonna be a GREAT TOUR! See ya there, suckas! pic.twitter.com/HgpsDxuFUV — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) March 26, 2019

– Matt Hardy shared a vlog featuring him and his brother Jeff Hardy on a typical WWE travel day. You can check out his new video diary below.

– Here is the current lineup for tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live:

* What does the future hold for The New Day?

* Mandy Rose vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Sonya Deville; the winner will receive a shot against Asuka for the Smackdown women’s title at WrestleMania 35

* Kurt Angle vs. AJ Styles