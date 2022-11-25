Booker T Looking Forward To Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

In the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc, Booker T showed his excitement in the feud between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight that has been taking place on Smackdown. The two have yet to have a match, but it appears to be building to one.

Booker said: ““You know what? That’s the match I’m looking forward to seeing exactly how it plays out. I said Bray Wyatt coming back has to be a different Bray Wyatt, and I think, to my point, we’ve seen a different Bray Wyatt. I think we’re gonna get a chance to see Bray more importantly, go out and perform. We’re gonna see him go out and work. I think that’s the one thing people always try to hold against Bray Wyatt. They always talk about his characters, they never really talked about his performances. I think Bray Wyatt has a chance to reinvent himself,” Booker T said. “The character’s only gonna go so far. You gotta give me the payoff.“