Booker T Looks to Squash Beef With Corey Graves, Graves Responds

– Earlier in the week, Booker T lashed out at Corey Graves, claiming Graves for why he was taken off the Raw commentary team. There has been back and forth, but it now it appears as if Booker is looking to squash their beef, There have been reports that it’s all a work. But even if it is, there is no payoff since Graves will not be allowed to do a match due to concussion issues.

I’m going to address all of the news from this past week on my show tomorrow. There’s been a lot of things said and I’d like to publicly invite @WWEGraves to call in and clear the air. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) February 9, 2018