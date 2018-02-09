 

Booker T Looks to Squash Beef With Corey Graves, Graves Responds

February 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Booker T

– Earlier in the week, Booker T lashed out at Corey Graves, claiming Graves for why he was taken off the Raw commentary team. There has been back and forth, but it now it appears as if Booker is looking to squash their beef, There have been reports that it’s all a work. But even if it is, there is no payoff since Graves will not be allowed to do a match due to concussion issues.

Booker T, Corey Graves

