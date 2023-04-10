wrestling / News
Booker T Is “Loving” The WWE/UFC Merger
April 10, 2023 | Posted by
In a recent entry for his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his reaction to the Endeavor acquisition of WWE, which will prime the promotion for a merger with UFC going forward (via Wrestling Inc). Booker expressed his excitement for the future of both companies and his hopes that he will potentially be able to do media work for both brands. You can find a highlight and watch the complete podcast below.
On his anticipation for what the merger will mean in the future: “I’m loving it, man. I need tickets to every UFC big show. I mean, you know, I want to be in the media scrums. I want to be there, johnny-on-the-spot… This just brings me a little bit closer to something that I love oh so much.”
