wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T Makes Clash of Champions Predictions, Jeff Hardy’s Craziest Ladder Moments
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Booker T made his predictions for Clash of Champions during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can see the clip featuring his predictions below:
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video is online, looking at Jeff Hardy’s craziest ladder moments ahead of his ladder match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship:
