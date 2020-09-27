wrestling / News

WWE News: Booker T Makes Clash of Champions Predictions, Jeff Hardy’s Craziest Ladder Moments

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T WWE Backstage

– Booker T made his predictions for Clash of Champions during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can see the clip featuring his predictions below:

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video is online, looking at Jeff Hardy’s craziest ladder moments ahead of his ladder match against AJ Styles and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Intercontinental Championship:

Booker T, Clash of Champions, Jeff Hardy, Jeremy Thomas

