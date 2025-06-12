Booker T Weighs In On Mariah May’s WWE Debut

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the recent WWE NXT debut of Mariah May, who confronted NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. You can check out some highlights below:

On her debut: “Loved it. I loved it, you know what I mean? It’s just new blood, new blood. She had her run over in AEW, alright. And obviously she said, ‘Man, let me bump up my game and go do some, let me go show up and show out.'”

On his new catchphrase for the debuting star: “May Day, May Day, May Day, May Day, May Day It’s s going down, it’s going down!”

