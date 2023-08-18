Booker T On Mark Henry Saying There’s Not A War Between AEW and WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Mark Henry recently saying there is not a war between AEW and WWE, whether he agrees with Henry’s take and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On there being a war between WWE and AEW: “You know, Mark Henry said there’s no WWE-AEW war. I don’t know what this dude’s been smoking. Okay. It’s a war. It’s a war. If there wasn’t a war, every time a big [rating] number goes down, they wouldn’t be comparing it to WWE. And I get 80,000 plus, you know — that’s a lot, man. Wembley Stadium, that’s a big show. And the thing is, that’s great for AEW. It really is, it’s really great for AEW. And the thing is, how long they have been promoting this thing now? I mean, they’ve had time to sell 80,000 tickets as well. So it’s great for them. And the thing is that is somewhat of a war, because [being] touchy about being called second tier just last week. One would think that it’s a war.

“And the thing is, there’s nothing wrong with it being a war. One thing Mark Henry said also is that it’s not a war, the fans are winning. In a war, yeah the fans do win. Because guys got to go out there and they’ve got to run fast. You can’t run at that normal pace that you had been running before when you were just on the track practicing. When you are in competition man, you got to, you got to pick up speed. And that’s what everybody is doing. So for me, being in a war is not a bad thing.”

On the ratings of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown: “The Smackdown rating came out this week, and it was down from last week. This week they drew 2,097,000. And then Rampage numbers came out also on the same night. And they did… 398,000. And the thing is, I think that those numbers should be a lot higher. That’s what I’m thinking more than anything. But 398,000 on the same night as Smackdown. That’s not that great of a number. And it seems like one should be perhaps concerned if there’s war. If there’s not a war, there’s no problem. But I do think it’s a war. And the war, it’s not going to happen overseas. It’s going to happen right here in the States.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.