Booker T Praises Mercedes Mone For Finishing NJPW Resurgence Match While Injured

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Mercedes Mone’s recent injury while competing for NJPW at the Resurgence event when she was wrestling Willow Nightingale. Mone was supposed to win the match to become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, but suffered a leg injury, believed to be a broken ankle, when she went for a code red off the top rope and slipped. An audible was called with Willow going over. Highlights from Booker’s comments are below:

On the injury itself: “No, I read about it. I just didn’t see it. No images came up when I was reading it. I thought it was gonna, you know, Scroll down a video with, you know, pop up or something. It never did. I never got a chance to see the injury. But I’m reading about it, you know, just like you said, you know, it just seemed like a freak accident. Something happened, and boom.”

On Mone finishing the match: “And then having to switch gears like that. I’ll give her a lot of credit for being able to get back in the ring. Take us, take somebody finish or just for the sake of the, you know, the business that that right there was. You know, I give her big props for that because I know what I would have did. Laid by ass right there on the floor through the X up, you know. That’s why I give her big props for being able to do that right there, working on the fly. But hey, man, stuff like that happens. It’s not a matter of if something like that is going to happen. It’s a matter of when, especially the way these young guys do it today, young girls. Just bad timing, just bad timing for Mone because she’s right now talking to town.”

On how long he expects her to be out: “Everybody’s talking about money and then you get a broken ankle. That’s your wheel right there. That’s your base. You have to take some time off. You have to stay off of it in order for it to heal. So I’m sure she’s going to be looking at three to six months easy time off.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with >an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.