Booker T Predicts Mercedes Mone Will Return To WWE In 2024

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief that Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, will be back in WWE in 2024 as she is currently a free agent. You can check out some highlights below:

On the buzz fizzing out on Mercedes Mone due to her injury: “Yeah I mean, the injury definitely had a lot to do with that. And yeah, I felt like there was a lot of hype in that first New Japan match she had. That was a really cool, really awesome intro. And then it’s just, I think stateside it’s not as much on our radar.”

On Mone reportedly wanting big money: “Where could that be? Yeah, we [WWE] got the money in wrestling. I just, you know, who’s spending long green?”

On Sasha Banks feeling like a bigger name than Mercedes Mone: “Yeah, sure. But again, that’s how we were first introduced to her. That’s how I’ve always known her. But whether it’s Mercedes Mone or whether it’s Sasha Banks, to me — remember when you were talking about Jade and when she was in AEW? I love Jade. I think she’s great, but Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. What was your terminology? I feel some people just feel right in WWE, some just feel right. And when they go somewhere else, it’s cool. But it’s like, it just doesn’t feel the same. And for me, Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone, she is money. She deserves a bag. As far as I’m concerned, as being one of the preeminent female wrestlers in the last decade. And it feels like she’s WWE-bound. I’m saying it right now.”

On his belief Mone will return to WWE in 2024: “I’m not a huge New Japan Pro Wrestling viewer. I’m not going to say I’m not a fan because I’ve seen stuff that I do like, and I try to check out the Wrestle Kingdoms every year around this time of year. But yeah, it seems like it’s too long. It seems like she’s been gone too long. I hope she comes back, man. Can you think about all the badass matches we can see again? And it’s not like she was gone that long ago. I mean, what has it been a year or so, a year and a half or something like that? And you never know. And the thing is, obviously there’s a new regime in town. There’s a different way of thinking in town. Maybe some of the issues that she was not too pleased with before are no longer a factor. It says it on his shirt, Hell froze over and CM Punk came back after ten years. You know what I mean? There’s a lane for Sasha Banks to stash Mercedes Mone, and I’m making a prediction. I’m calling it. She’s back in 2024. In WWE, it’s a done deal in my mind.”

