Booker T Says Michael Cole Wants To Wind Down From WWE, Talks Big E’s Future

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Michael Cole stepping up to be both the lead announcer for WWE Raw and SmackDown in addition to the latest update on Big E’s neck recovery. You can check out some highlights below:

On Michael Cole’s future: “Cole ain’t never gonna be able to retire. [laughs] He can forget about it. You know, it’s hard finding the next Michael Cole, too. But you know, I’m glad in a lot of ways, but I’m perplexed in certain ways because I’m waiting on Vic [Joseph] to get his shot… I do understand wanting to have Michael Cole as a part of both brands. I do see that. I do know what Michael Cole wants to wind down as well, so I don’t know how long this thing is gonna last. But one thing I do know about Michael Cole is he’s a team player, man. He’s a soldier, and wherever he is needed, he’s gonna step up to the plate.”

On Big E saying doctors have told him not to wrestle again: “Hey man, it’s a life-changing moment. You know, that one spot in the ring there definitely changed the whole name of the game. And the thing is man, I’m sad. I’m sad to hear it. I must say that, I really like Big E. He’s one of the guys I always thought was a really, really cool down to earth cat. I remember, when Kofi… won the title, I remember Big E. I remember talking to him, I said, ‘Man, your talent is gonna come, man.’ Because I said, ‘Because of your talent, you’re definitely gonna make it to the next level.’ That’s why I hate to see something like this happen.

“But it is a cautionary tale at the same time to a lot of these young guys, as far as going out there and throwing caution to the wind, sometimes when you don’t need to. And I don’t wanna be sitting here, blaming him or anything for anything he did or anything like that. But what I am saying is for the next guy, for the next Big E., think about that. And hopefully somebody can learn from it.. I really don’t even know what to say about it, man. I’m just, like I said, I’m perplexed, I’m sad that something like this would happen with Big E. Hopefully he can like you say, come to terms with it and move on, and hopefully have some quality of life. And you never know what’s around the corner either, you know what I mean? He might hit the lottery.”

