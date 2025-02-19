Booker T Thinks Michelle McCool Deserves Her WWE Hall Of Fame Spot

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Michelle McCool going into the WWE Hall of Fame, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton: “You know for somebody like Tiffany Stratton, who’s been in the business for not a very long time at all, okay? She’s not like a seasoned pro, a seasoned veteran or anything like that. She’s a pro. She can go out there and perform at a very, very high level. She can work with anybody at this stage, three years in maybe. She’s truly a phenom, as far as someone who has picked it up the way she has.”

On Michelle McCool going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “No, no doubt man, she deserved that spot. She did a hell of a lot at that time. And a lot of times from the outside looking in, it’s really, really hard for a lot of people to understand what some people do to go in. But I tell you, the work that people don’t see is the work that is really so important to making it to that position. A guy told me once upon a time, ‘You gotta be a champion in the ring and out of the ring all the time.’ And that’s what she’s personified was going out there and putting the work in — sick, tired, torn, ragged, worn, you know, beat up — but still being able to go out there and get the job done. And yes, her body of work says she should be there. So, yeah, I’m pretty proud of her.”

