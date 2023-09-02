Booker T On Why The Miz Is Successful, Thinks His Feud Is Right For LA Knight

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the recent feud between LA Knight and The Miz that led to a match at WWE Payback. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Miz impersonating LA Knight on WWE Raw: “The hair, the beard. Yeah. He had, everything was perfect. And the jacket, you thought it was LA Knight for a minute. That’s what was so unique about it. It was good TV. That’s why The Miz is still around. That’s why his career is flourishing. Just because he knows how to go out there and perform. And if it comes a time, or when it comes a time that he has to go out there and do the match with Knight, whatever you have to do, he’s going to make the match right, let me say that. That’s what the Miz is all about, and that’s what that guy’s been around so long, and why he’s always been one of my favorite people.”

On WWE doing the LA Knight vs. Miz feud: “People are going to boo The Miz no matter what. LA Knight right now, he’s hot. You know, people love him. I think the Miz is the perfect guy for someone like late night to be able to go out there and you know, start his rise, his assent. So, yeah, I think it’s a good match-up.

On praise for The Miz: “I think he’s gonna go down as one of the all-timers just by being the guy who has won by attrition. You know, I mean Miz don’t get hurt, shows up on time, shows up ready to work every time. No matter what the job or task is, he goes out there and gets it done every time, whether you like it or not. That’s the all-time utility guy right there that can pretty much go out there and do it all. So that’s why I give Miz so much credit. Because he’s been a guy that’s been in the game for a long time, and he knows what it means to be in the game. He knows what it means to stay in the game. That’s why he’s successful. And if anybody, I was comparing Grayson Waller to The Miz. And I can’t remember, somebody on the Internet was like, ‘What kind of comparison is that to Miz?’ If you don’t want to be compared to someone like The Miz, you got a problem?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.