Booker T On MJF Potentially Joining WWE In 2024, What Makes MJF Such A Special Talent

In a recent interview on The Big Thing with Kristian Harloff, Booker T discussed what makes MJF such a special talent, MJF potentially joining WWE in 2024, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on what makes MJF such a special talent: “As far as guys that just popping up and really making a huge difference the way the business is being looked at, and they’re doing it from an old school perspective, and that’s MJF. The reason I say that is because we’re not talking about any of his matches because you don’t remember any of them, and that’s what good wrestlers — that’s what they do. The intangibles. You wonder why you are so intrigued with this guy so much more than you are with everybody else on the roster and you really don’t know what it is. It’s those little bitty small things that are being done that go quite well over your head. You don’t see them. It’s like the wind, you can feel it but you can’t touch it, and that’s what a guy like MJF is bringing to the table.”

On MJF potentially joining WWE in 2024: “I really like the way this kid is doing business and using the internet, just like he says in 2024 he’s going to start a bidding war that’s never been seen before, putting my boss on notice that I just work here, that I’m just an employee. This is a business at the end of the day, and I think if football players and basketball players thought one-sided that they’d be on one team for the rest of their careers, they’re thinking about making some money at the end of the day. That’s what this business has always been built on. It’s about making money. I always hear the guys talking about going out there and having great matches. That’s cool all-in-all. If I had some great matches along the way in this business, that’s cool, but I’m thinking about how much money I can make more than anything.”