Booker T Praises MVP For His Work During The Pandemic, Excited About AEW Arrival

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about MVP’s AEW debut and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On MVP going to AEW: “Hey man, I’m not going to hate on anybody going out there and making it work. MVP is a guy that during the pandemic, he was one of the MVPs. He did a hell of a work during that time. As well as with Bobby Lashley in the Hurt Business, he did some really, really good work. He really did. So for me to have someone like MVP to be able to carry that mantle, because he does it and he does it well. For that reason and that reason only, like a Paul Heyman. We have very few guys who can step into that position that can actually go out there and make somebody look good, and they don’t even have to get in the ring to actually do it. That’s MVP. So give that guy his shine as far as being that guy to be able to go out there and get that done with these young guys. For me, I’m glad to see him be there.”

On MVP coming into feud with Swerve Strickland: “Have a soft landing in AEW. You know, and every time I say something relatively good about AEW, somebody says I’m trying to hate on AEW. Now I’m saying something good again right now as far as, I’m glad to see MVP landed in AEW, and I hope the whole crew get a chance to be a part of that. Because I think — I really believe this. I really think it’s enough room on the ship for everybody. I really do. From the WWE side, from the AEW side, I think there’s enough for everyone to go around. So for me, I’m glad to see MVP do anything. As well as, he comes in right in the hot spot with Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland… it’s a great look. “

