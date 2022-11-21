Booker T Thinks Nick Aldis Is ‘Past His Prime,’ Says Bringing NWA Back Was An ‘Impossible’ Task

Booker T thinks Nick Aldis has missed the boat on a star run in a larger promotion due to his time spent bringing the NWA back. Aldis is set to be a free agent after he decided to leave the NWA, a brand that he has recently referred to as “toxic,” and Booker discussed the situation on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Aldis is past his prime for a star run in a bigger company: “Yeah, he is, he’s past his prime… He really wasted a lot of time trying to make that thing work. Nick Aldis was one of the first guys that I remember having any type of recognition in that company when they kicked back off, and it seemed like he wanted to be the guy that wore that NWA Championship that brought that NWA brand back to the forefront of professional wrestling.”

On the difficulty of bringing the NWA back: “You know what, I didn’t see one Nick Aldis match in the NWA. I’m gonna tell you that right now, so I’m not going to sit here and say I saw a whole lot or anything like. But to try to bring that brand back, it’s almost impossible. I mean, the NWA is a relic of what professional wrestling was back then.”

On the issues with NWA’s product: “Oh nobody wants to watch wrestling like that anymore, in a little studio like that where [there’s] like no people, they’re doing the interviews after the matches like they did back in you know, Ole and Arn Anderson’s days in Minnesota. Don’t nobody want to see that. I mean nothing, against those guys or anything like that, but if you don’t change with the times the times will run off and just leave you. And youyou’re just wondering what the hell is happening. So I think that’s the problem. And that, and that only.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Hall of Fame with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.