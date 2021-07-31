Booker T On How Other Wrestlers Can Learn From Nick Gage, AEW Bringing In Gage For Chris Jericho Match

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed how other wrestlers can learn from Nick Gage, AEW bringing in Gage, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on Nick Gage and how other wrestlers can learn from him: “I’ll tell you this. Nick Gage, I have never met this dude before in my life. But I’ll tell you, if everyone in this business had the same thought process as a Nick Gage, the business would be in a much, much better place. We are in an era of social media. We are in an era everybody wants their word out to their followers, they want to post something. This guy, Nick Gage, you pull up photos of this guy, and you’ll never gonna see him smiling in any of them. He’s got the same look on his face in every photo, in every picture I have ever seen him in. There is not a picture of him being happy. It’s a picture of a guy who’s getting ready to go into a deathmatch, each and every night. He’s the real deal. As far as what he does and what he brings to the table. So I cannot disparage him at all. The guys in WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW – they can learn a whole lot from Nick Gage, and that’s just my opinion. I don’t know a lot about him, but when someone sees something different about you in this business, it’s uncanny. When I see Nick Gage – mind you, I’ve never watched any of his wrestling. I’ve never watched one match. But I know when you look at this dude, he isn’t the guy you’re gonna walk up on and say, ‘What about that wrestling stuff ya’ll do?’ Because he might hit you. He’s the real deal. If everybody walked along that same line and took it as serious as this guy does, it would be a much better place.

On Gage in AEW: “I wouldn’t [have a deathmatch], but I’m not Chris Jericho. He’s been pretty extreme throughout his career and been willing to throw caution to the wind. I think he may have even done the thumbtack thing before. But for me, it’s not my cup of tea…..I think Gage having a shot on AEW TV, no matter what people think, that’s a big deal for him. I really do. This guy has been the king of the deathmatch, but to make it to primetime and be one of those guys – like New Jack, he didn’t make it to primetime TV. So this guy has put eyes on him, and obviously the brass in AEW think we can get something out of this. I think it could work.”

