Booker T Isn’t a Big Fan Of Bayley’s Role in Damage CTRL, Wants To See Her Working

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about what WWE has done with Damage CTRL, which is led by Bayley and features Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. You can check out some highlights below:

On Damage CTRL: “The thing is, I like the faction. I like the faction thing, but I would love all those women competing because they’re all so dynamic. Bailey’s damn good. And I don’t know if she likes the role that she’s playing right now, but I do know at one point in time, Bayley was like one of the hottest we had in that division before she got hurt and left or whatever. What happened? I think she got hurt. And then IYO SKY, I don’t know. Maybe she needs a mouthpiece, but maybe you could find another mouthpiece for her that could actually play that role that don’t have to not be in the ring, because you could use all three of those ladies. So my thing is, they’ve been off my radar. It was cool for a minute [to see her as the mouthpiece], but I’m used to seeing Bayley working. I’m used to seeing Bayley be that heel and go out and perform.”

On Dakota Kai: “I really don’t think we’ve really got a chance to see Dakota really, really shine at all since she’s been in this group. She’s like been hidden. So I don’t know, I’m not a big fan of the faction. I feel like AEW ‘s got too many factions too.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.