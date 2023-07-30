Booker T On Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of WarGames, Recalls Great American Bash World Title Win

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about why he doesn’t like WarGames matches, beating Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Title at Great American Bash in 2006, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title from Rey Mysterio at Great American Bash: “Yeah, that was my final World Heavyweight championship reign versus the Ray Mysterio as King Booker. One of my favorite matches, man. One of my all-time favorite matches. I actually do film study, and I use that match sometimes to show how the big guy is working against a smaller guy, how one could still make this thing look very poetic, you know? As the big guy, I always say I had to keep up with Ray Mysterio. I didn’t have to be faster. I had to keep up when it was my time. And timing is everything in this business. And that match, the Great American Bash was definitely one of my greatest, greatest triumphs.”

On why he wasn’t a fan of WarGames: “I just don’t like the two rings system. That just throws me off. I’m not looking to be diving through the ropes or over the top or do any of that kind of crazy stuff, you know? So it wasn’t set up for someone like my wrestling style. That’s why I wasn’t a big fan of it, even though I was in the first one.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.