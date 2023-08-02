Booker T Praises Carmelo Hayes & Ilja Dragunov For NXT Great American Bash, Talks Pre-Show Match

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the importance of the Great American Bash theme to him due to his 2006 WWE World Heavyweight Title win over Rey Mysterio and the recent NXT version of the event. You can check out some highlights below:

On being worried about the pre-show match: “I was so worried about that match too. I think if you heard me tell Vic, I said, ‘You’re gonna have to help me out with this one. Because it’s way too many people out here, I don’t know the rules. So hook me up, you know?’ But it turned out to be a damn good match, it really did.”

On Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz: “They’re really good together. They could be literally the spice that really put that tag team in a position where people can look at it. I really feel that way, those two got something special… They should keep ’em together. When they do finally move, they move together, and they move with the tag team. And if they break off from there somewhere down the line, that’s one thing. But that feeling of having tag teams come in as teams, that’s gone. And it felt a certain way when you saw the Road Warriors, the Nasty Boys, the Steiner brothers, Harlem Heat, the Rock and Roll Express, the Midnight Express. Those guys made you feel like they were buttoned at the hip. Like they were tag teams, twin brothers from different mothers, all that type of stuff. So, yeah, man. Yeah, I think so.”

On the nostalgia of the show: “One thing about the show, man is, you gotta keep that thing moving and try to have fun with it. And as you said, the Great American is that nostalgic feeling, that Dusty Rhodes feeling. That stage was so cool, the star. I was like, ‘Man, we gotta steal this. Look right here for our new arena.'”

On the meaning of Great American Bash to him: “I work my ass off to be in the position to be one of those guys that these young guys look up to and to aspire to be like one day. And that aspiration is to to be the best performer, the best entertainer that you possibly can be. Be the best entertainer on the roster. Are you? Perhaps not, but that’s your ultimate goal. And for me to be put in that position to where they’re showing me win the World Heavyweight Championship in one of my most shining moments, it really was. Later on in my career, it was great. And, I tell you, I cherish those moments. I’ll cherish it to the day I die because I tell you, greatest moments in, in perhaps my wrestling history, other than my first world title.”

On Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov: “That boy Melo and the Mad Dragon. I’m gonna tell you right now: best match I’ve seen Carmelo in since I’ve been in NXT. Best match, and the props go to Drag. Dragunov brought the fight, and he made Carmelo Hayes after braving everything in that fight, in order to walk out and still the NXT Champion.

“Now taking nothing away from Carmelo Hayes, but Dragunov is a guy that when you look at him, you believe. It’s almost like, this is what say about when fans. When fans watching the matches, they’re sitting there as fans and they’re watching the guys come out and they do their stuff. And certain guys go to the ring, boom. They have their matches. Then the next match come out and they have their match. Then the next guy comes out and has their match, and then they announce, ‘Okay, Dragunov is coming out. And then the kid goes, ‘Oh man, wait a minute. You saw all those other matches. Watch this guy.’ That’s the ticket. That’s what Dragunov brings to the table. And I tell you man, from the outset, just from the interest. From the pose on the ropes, with the red eyes, oh man. And then bringing the noise and the fight, Carmelo Hayes was in a fight of his life. And I’ll tell you, he brought it. He brought it, he went out and did what I’m expecting this young man to do on a weekly basis. And that’s go out there and be able to wrestle at the highest level, but when it’s time to get into a fight, let’s bring the noise.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.