Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental

WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the NXT logo rebrand: “I even heard SmackDown feels like the old NXT now. For years, if you were a pro wrestler, your ultimate goal was to get to WWE, and AEW has now come along… I think that’s what they’re striving for is to make people gravitate to that logo again.”

On NXT needing to stay as a developmental brand: “I always thought NXT should be that breeding ground, that camp where you get guys ready to come up to the next level — the Bron Breakkers.”