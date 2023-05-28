Booker T Weighs In On NXT Women’s Division, Which Star Has the Total Package

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about three WWE NXT stars that he is high on, including Tiffany Stratton and Lyra Valkyria, who will meet in the Tournament Finals for the Vacant NXT Women’s Championship at Sunday’s Battleground. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lyra Valkyria: “She’s special. I mean, she’s definitely got a passion for the business zeal. What she’s doing out there as well, you could just radiate off of her.”

On Cora Jade: “Cora Jade man, like I say, she’s young, she’s next level, she’s going to be a star one day, she’s going to be a big big star. I really, really see that in court as well as you can’t.”

On Tiffany Stratton: “I’m gonna tell you right now if you are thinking about it. Keeping on Tiffany Stratton. You better wake up. I’m serious, man. Because she’s the one right there, she’s got the full package, bro. She got the full package. I mean, she’s got the face. She’s got the body. She’s got the talent and ring prowess. She actually knows her weak points as well that right there is what makes her smart.”

