Booker T Weighs In On Oba Femi: ‘He’s One Of a Kind’

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the expectations for WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Oba Femi having Goldberg-level potential: “Look, we haven’t seen a guy come along since Bill Goldberg; that’s the comparison I make with Oba Femi. Oba Femi is doing it differently, of course. He’s actually getting some in-ring time, he’s learning how to work because he’s gonna have to know how to work once he gets to the main roster and have to work guys like Gunther. When he get to the main roster, he’s gonna have to know how to work. And that’s the experience I think he’s getting, as opposed to what Goldberg did. Take nothing away from Goldberg, he had a hell of a career. But this guy’s doing it to where he’s going to be able to go out there and perform at a very, very high level and really bring fans into the ring from a totally different perspective than Goldberg did. I mentioned how Oba Femi could work in the ’70s to ’80s, to ’90s to 2000s, and there beyond. He’s just that type of talent. He’s a generational type of talent. And like I say, he’s picked it up. He’s picked up the small things….He’s one of a kind.”

On Jaida Parker’s performance against Roxanne Perez at No Mercy: “No, she stepped up big time. She really did. One thing about this business… you got to know how to be a good listener, you know what I mean? You got to know how to be a really good follower. If you can do that, if you could do those two things in professional wrestling, you could become a star and you don’t have to say nothing your whole career. And I say that because, Sting, one of my good friends. Sting has always been a guy who was a better listener than he was as far as taking control and leading that match. He can follow so good. And the thing is, when you can follow, you can look great in letting someone else drive at the same time. So no, I think that’s what Jaida Parker brought to the table was, she a great listener. She followed very, very well. When she had the keys, she knew when she was driving. And when she was driving, brother — man, you had to almost force the keys back. That’s the way I saw it, and it was a stellar match for two young talents in the ring at No Mercy.”

