Booker T Offers His Advice to Shotzi After Deactivating Her Twitter Account

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the situation where Shotzi deactivated her Twitter account after responding to criticism for the women’s Money in the Bank match at this month’s event. Speaking on the situation, Booker T offered his advice to the former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Booker T directed at Shotzi (via WrestlingInc.com), “They’re gonna make their comments, but my advice to Shotzi is you get right back up on the horse. You cannot let the internet world distract you from going out there and being you. Mistakes are something that’s always made.”