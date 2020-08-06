Booker T Offers Update on WWE Backstage After the Summerslam Watch Party

– Earlier this week, former WWE Backstage analysts Booker T, Renee Young, and CM Punk took part in a Summerslam 1992 Watch Party to go along with the event’s broadcast on FS1 on Tuesday night. During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed the Watch Party, which was like a WWE Backstage reunion, and if the WWE studio show is gone for good.

When asked if WWE Backstage is coming back, Booker T stated, “I wouldn’t say we’re 100 percent necessarily back or anything like that, but I know we did the Watch Party. I think we got something coming up for the pay-per-view, for Summerslam, as well. Hopefully, that will go off. Right now, things are kind of loosening up a little bit, and we’re kind of trying to get back into the swing of things.”

Previously, FS1 cancelled WWE Backstage last month. Later reports indicated that the show would remain for larger shows and pay-per-view events. So, it appears this did turn out to be the case with the Summerslam 1992 Watch Party, and the plans for Summerslam 2020 Booker T mentioned earlier.

You can check out that clip from Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast below.