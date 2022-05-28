Booker T on Accidentally Breaking Paul London’s Nose on WWE SmackDown, Apologizes to London

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed Paul London discussing an incident in which Booker T breaking his nose with a back elbow during a match on WWE SmackDown in 2004. London brought up the incident while speaking to fellow former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree on Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree. According to London, Booker T never apologized to him after the incident. Dupree also said his nose was broken by Booker T in a match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T apologizing to London for what happened: “I want to say, first and foremost, to Paul London, I apologize. Okay? If I did anything that you thought I did out of malice or if I hurt you, I apologize.”

On inadvertently messing up with the back elbow: “I always had problems with it because I had to lean into it as opposed to just throwing it up. So, but, I was going to throw it in a spot to where you could get caught if you didn’t take it right, you know? So it wasn’t out of malice or anything like that, it wasn’t actually to hurt Paul London or anything like that. But I did hurt him, okay?”

On never knowing London had a problem over it: “If Paul London had a problem with me, he could’ve talked to me. That happened in 2004. Seemed like I would’ve known about his beef with me before now.”