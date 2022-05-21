wrestling / News

Booker T on AEW Talents Getting Lost in the Shuffle

May 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW Dark Elevation Image Credit: AEW

– On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the AEW roster and talent getting lost in the shuffle. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on AEW’s roster size: “Yeah, there’s been a lot of guys on the show. They try to get a lot of guys on that show and highlight as many things as they possibly can. A lot of things get lost in the shuffle, of course, in doing that. WCW, back in the day, they hired a bunch of guys. Most of the guys, they just hired them just so they wouldn’t go to WWE. WCW had signed a bunch of guys and they were sitting at home, making money. They just didn’t want those guys to go to the WWE or back to WWE.”

Booker T on Tony Khan possibly letting talents’ contracts run out over firing them: “We’ve seen now a lot of the AEW originals contracts are coming up and they’re not getting re-signed, so maybe that’s the theme and the motto of Tony Khan. I think that’s what I heard. He’s not going to fire guys, he’s just going to let their contracts run out. He may not use them but he’s still going to pay them. I don’t know if that’s a recipe for success, but we will find out in the long run.”

On how WWE doesn’t like to pay people who sit at home: “WWE, they’re not going to pay you and let you sit at home. They let Mustafa sit at home for a minute, but look where he’s at now? I’m going to tell you right now, WWE’s motto is, ‘If you work in this company, you’re going to be doing something.'”

