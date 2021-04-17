Booker T on Bad Bunny Knocking It Out at WrestleMania 37, Earning WWE Superstar Status

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer had high praise for the work of Bad Bunny in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny teamed with Damian Priest and won against The Miz and John Morrison. According to Booker T, Bad Bunny earned “WWE Superstar Status” in his eyes. Below are some highlights and a clip from Booker T.

Booker T on his expectations for the match: “What are my thoughts, man? What are my honest thoughts on that matchup? Just like everybody else, going into the thing, it could be one of two things: It could be really good, or they really screwed this one up. I must say, Benito, Bad Bunny, he definitely –h e put in the work. But one thing about Bad Bunny, this dude is a real fan. He’s a real fan of professional wrestling. He’s been watching it for years, obviously, just by putting on me the way he did, writing a song about me. That let me know he was a kid who watched this thing that we call professional wrestling. And sometimes when you watch it from that perspective, you kind of have an inkling of what it is, king of not saying you actually really know how to do it, but you kind of feel like you know how to do it.”

“And the reason I say that, before I wrestled, I was watching some guys on television, WCW, and I was like, Joe Gomez, he was playing like this cool gimmick. I can’t remember who he was wrestling, but I watched it, I go, ‘Man, I think I can do this better than him right now!’ And this dude was on television getting paid to do this. I’m still at home working fast food, and I’m watching it, and I say, ‘Man I think I can do this better than him right now.’ And the thing is, I didn’t just say that, I really felt like I was better than him!”

On what he said about Bad Bunny on guest commentary: “First thing I said, kid from Puerto Rico, alright? That right there tells me he didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had to figure it out. Lifelong fan of professional wrestling. That right there tells me that he loves this. And then for him be in the middle of that ring, as a kid, just think about this, as a kid Bad Bunny watching professional wrestling. There’s no way in a million years that he ever thought that he would be in WrestleMania in a tag team match. C’mon! There’s no chance in hell that he had thought that, but he was prepared for that moment! And I tell you man, he went out and knocked it out. There’s so many guys that would’ve been in that position that wouldn’t have known how to handle it, wouldn’t have known how to take that moment and make it theirs. This dude, from the outset of that match to the end, he worked. I give Bad Bunny Superstar status now, WWE Superstar status because that’s how good he went out there and did.”

