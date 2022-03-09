Booker T on Becky Lynch’s Throat Injury, Lynch Possibly Having to Sit Out WrestleMania 38

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Becky Lynch recently suffering a throat injury that kept her off Raw earlier this week. Booker T weighed in on Lynch’s injury possibly causing her to sit out WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Becky Lynch’s injury: “I don’t know, I don’t think she should vacate the championship or anything like that. I am really not sure what we would do in that situation right there. Maybe an immediate shot upon return, something like that? I am sure it’s going to throw a monkey wrench in everything as far as WrestleMania, if that was to happen. Let’s hope that’s not the case, so I am not sure.”

Booker T not sure how you would alter the matchup: “How do you replace that match? How do you fix that? I don’t think there’s a whole lot of ways you can fix that. Unless a Bayley came back as a surprise unexpected entry to step into that spot. Something like that is the only thing that I really think would pop the crowd enough to where they will kind of forget about that Becky Lynch not being there for a moment. That’s just my opinion.”

It should be noted after posting an Instagram message while in the hospital, Becky Lynch still made it to the arena for the end of Monday Night Raw in Cleveland, Ohio and cut a promo on Bianca Belair.