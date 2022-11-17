wrestling / News
Booker T Weighs In On Braun Strowman’s ‘Flippy Floppers’ Comment Following Crown Jewel
Braun Strowman reportedly got some heat on himself after taking shots at “flippy flopper” talent following his match at WWE Crown Jewel, and Booker T weighed in on the matter. As noted, Strowman’s comments garnered himself some heat backstage, and on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast the WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the situation.
“No, that’s just gonna stir up a hornet’s nest,” he said. “And I think I think they went out and did a hell of a job. And they should be applauded, because I’m sure a lot of people thought that match was gonna stink up the house… and they went out there and pulled it off. So giving giving yourself a pat on the back? Hell yeah, man. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone out to the ring and you know, come through the curtain and go, ‘Follow that, please! If you can, do it.’ I mean, ask William Regal, he was there, you know what I mean? He saw it, there’s a bunch of them in the locker room when I came in there.”
He continued, “So yeah I get that. But you know, stay away from any heat as far as stirring up a hornet’s nest with these young guys, and what they go out there and do. Because I stir up enough hornet’s nest for everybody.”
