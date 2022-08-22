Booker T Weighs In On CM Punk & AEW Situation: ‘I Feel Like AEW Is Off Track’

There have been reports of backstage tension in AEW regarding CM Punk, and Booker T weighed in on the matter in a recent podcast. As was reported on Thursday, Punk’s shot at Hangman Page was reportedly not scripted and the AEW World Champion has been said to have been delivering a “receipt” after Page referenced Punk’s issues with Colt Cabana during their feud. Booker talked about the matter on the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the reports of Punk having issues backstage in AEW: “Everything that we’re hearing in the news right now and on social media, I’m not surprised.” Booker said bluntly, “Now we see that this isn’t about wrestling … it’s about [Punk] being in the right situation … Certain guys coming in [receiving] certain treatment, and certain guys that have been there [receiving] certain treatment, that’s where the rift is gonna come in, just like it did in WCW.”

On AEW needing to solve the situation quickly: “There’s definitely gonna have to be some intervention … because right now, I feel like AEW is off track. I think they’re like a politician and they’re off-message right now … There are so many antics going on right now with AEW.”