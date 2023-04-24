Booker T On His Experience As a Trainer, What Advice He’d Give Cavinder Twins

Booker T recently talked about his experience with his Reality of Wrestling school and what advice he’d give WWE NIL signees The Cavinder Twins. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with TMZ for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On some of his students making it to WWE: “Man it’s been awesome. We started the school back in 2005, when I was actively on the road. I was the only trainer for like seven years. And I was just trying to create something, create a utopia for young people. Because I was that young kid once upon a time, looking for something. I didn’t know what it was, I just needed that pat on the back.

“And you know, it got going, and then we created the wrestling promotion. And then it just got bigger and bigger, and now we’re almost 20 years in. You know what they say, every overnight success takes about 20 years. [laughs] So I’m coming up on that 20 year mark. But it’s been awesome to be able to work with young people and produce the next generation of this business. Like Roxanne Perez, she’s doing so good. Started at my school when she was 16 years old, now she’s 21 years old and she’s a worldwide superstar. It’s amazing to have a part in that.”

On what advice he’d give the Cavinder Twins: “Man, I tell you. The way they’re getting in is totally different. The NIL system has totally revamped this business as far as bringing true athletes into this game… The best advice I can give to siblings is learn this craft and stick together because it’s gonna be a ride. It’s gonna be a journey. If you know anything about being in track and field, you know about the spring and you know about the marathon. This is a marathon. You gotta be ready to run the long haul.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.