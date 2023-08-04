Booker T On Gable Steveson Being Booed In NXT Debut, Says He’s On The Fence About Him

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the WWE NXT Great American Bash special, which featured the in-ring debut of Gable Steveson, who went to a double countout with Baron Corbin. You can check out some highlights below:

On fans booing Gable Steveson in his in-ring debut: “Hey man, they booed that boy out of the building. Baron Corbin was a big babyface. [laughs] I’m on the fence with this kid, Gable Steveson. I’m not bought in. If I was a jury, the verdict would still be out. Because the kid has one foot in, he’s got one foot out. These fans man, are rabid. They want to know if you’re here to stay, man. They ain’t looking for no part-timers. ‘We aren’t looking for guys who just want to hang around and look good.’ No, you have to get in there and show me something, son. And you know what? You better do it quick… He ain’t no Kurt Angle [laughs]. You know what, Kurt Angle came in, and he was willing to really fall in and dive into learning this business. Not that Gable Steveson isn’t, but I really think Gable Steveson has some unfinished business still left in the amateurs. I still think he got unfinished business in the Olympics. That right there, that’s a legacy in itself. For him to be a two-time Olympic gold medalist? Come on. That’s the Wheaties box. He’s never got to do anything ever again in his life. So I understand.”

On the triple threat North American Title match: “Man, the triple threat was awesome. Dominic Mysterio is definitely moving into a stratosphere that most young men at that stage have never seen; he really is; this kid is honestly that good.”

