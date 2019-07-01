Booker T on His Promotion Doing a Show With Impact While He’s With WWE, Says Wrestling is at a High

– Booker T spoke on a recent media call about his Reality of Wrestling company doing a show with Impact Wrestling and more. Booker’s promotion is co-promoting the show, Deep Impact, which will air on Impact Plus and Twitch this weekend. You can see some highlights from the media call below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On having a flexible schedule and doing the ROW/Impact show: “I still work for [WWE] of course, still doing the Kick-Off shows. We just did Stomping Grounds last Sunday. Of course, Reality of Wrestling is where my heart is – just trying to take that to the next level and cover Texas. As far as independent wrestling goes, I want to give the fans a territory that they can look forward to seeing some quality wrestling on a weekly or monthly basis. So, I’m just having fun and enjoying life.”

On cross-promoting shows with other companies: “I think that’s what the wresting business is right now. I mean, wrestling is on fire right now, and to be able to cross-promote… We’re giving the fans what they want to see more than anything, as well as, I’ve got a good crop of hungry, hungry guys and girls down here that just want to get their feet wet. And it’s always better to get it done with some quality workers, like Impact! So, I’m looking forward to it. It will be good.”

On how WWE responds to his working with Impact: “I can’t say what the WWE and Impact relationship is but I can always speak for Reality of Wrestling as far as Impact goes. That’s not Booker T, that’s Reality of Wrestling; of course I own the company and we don’t discriminate as far as a company goes. There’s a lot of guys from Impact, formally known as TNA, that work for WWE right now. I think the door is open. There’s a lot of fluctuation going on in wrestling right now and it’s great for the young guys to actually be able to dictate how their future careers are going to go. I like that!”

On the state of wrestling at the moment: “Wrestling, right now, I believe, is at it’s all-time high. I’m talking about even the [Monday Night] Wars between WWE and WCW back in the day. I think wrestling, right now, is bigger than it’s ever been and I think, right now, the people that are going to capitalize more are the performers – the wrestlers, and the fans, the consumer that actually wants to watch it. So, everybody wins in this situation.”

On AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Bobby Roode leaving Impact for WWE: “I mentored those guys, man. Those three guys right there, they were my main pupils: AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode. Those were the guys that I really wanted to get my hands on and say, ‘Hey man, you guys have a lot of talent. You can go wherever you want to go in this business and do whatever you want to do.’ And I just thought, TNA has so many diamonds. Not in the rough – Diamonds that they could have just polished up a little bit and really let run that company. Like I said, they lost their momentum, they lost their focus, as well as losing their vision, especially when they went away from the six-sided ring. I just thought that was their identity. But I do believe in the young talent and I believe in young people.”

On his teaching style: “We emphasize on everything [in the pro wrestling business], first and foremost. I understand, training over the years with so many different types of students, that you can’t judge a book by it’s cover. You look at a guy from the outside appearance and you say, ‘Nah, he ain’t got it’, you may be missing out on the best talent you ever had. So you have to definitely be cognizant because everyone’s got their own unique talent. But I do tell these guys that it’s not a game or anything like that; like, it’s not playtime or anything like that. You can’t show up not prepared! Not prepared to go out there and study, not prepared to go out there and work out, not prepared to do everything you can to advance yourself to the next level and that takes a lot of discipline. I tell guys, ‘Look in a mirror! That’s the one thing you can’t lie to – yourself.’ You can’t lie to yourself.”

On the roster working with Impact: “The [roster] was very excited [about working with Impact]. This is something that we’ve been working to do for a long time. Reality of Wrestling is not something that just popped up over night; we’ve been doing this thing now for fifteen years almost. Going on fifteen and working on our techniques, we’re trying to make the action quality better, and better, and better. And then for Impact to want to work with us? We’re creating a buzz, ya know? People out there are recognizing and hearing about what we’re doing in a small city in Texas, right outside of Houston. So, my guys were really, really excited. That’s what’s really cool about Reality of Wrestling, is that it is a competition between all of my guys. Because now they compete to see who’s going to be on that show. Only the best talent has the chance to compete with the best talent. It keeps my guys on their toes and everybody is hungrier now in ROW than they’ve ever been because it’s going to be a while before opportunities like this come back down the road because this is something we plan on doing on a regular basis. If not with Impact, there’s a lot of other promotions around the world.”