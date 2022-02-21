Booker T On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, How Stevie Ray Is Doing

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and how he likes things to be professional but cordial between them. He also provided an update on his brother, Stevie Ray. Here are highlights:

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “I have worked for Vince McMahon for 20 years. He gave me his cellphone number when I first met him, and I have never used that number once. I say, ‘when Vince needs to talk to me, he will call me in the office, or he will give me a phone call.’ I am going to keep it that way. But I am always going to be cordial. I am going to always make sure I respect the boss, and hopefully, we have a friendly relationship. But as far as me ever looking at Vince McMahon solely as a friend, I will be totally making a big mistake.”

On Stevie Ray: “He’s doing okay, I guess, man. I text my brother just last week trying to get the old band back together and do something in Dallas, WrestleMania weekend. He seems to be doing pretty good. And hopefully, we will see him out there WrestleMania weekend.”