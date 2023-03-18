Booker T on How Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Will be Good for Omos

– During the latest edition of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why Brock Lesnar versus Omos at WrestleMania 39 could be a good match for Omos’ career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Lesnar vs. Omos: “Brock is always going to be the one as far as the David vs. Goliath’s, he’s gonna come back and conquer, but, I really think this could be a really good thing for Omos and Brock Lesnar over a six-month period if it works out that way.”

On how Lesnar could be the teacher in the matchup: “I think for Brock Lesnar to be the teacher in this situation, to teach Omos what it actually really means to be a big man taking on another big man is so, so, so important. He can learn a lot from this match.”

The match will go down at WrestleMania 39 later next month. The event will be held over two nights on April 1-2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.