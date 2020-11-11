wrestling / News
Booker T on How He Got Payback on a Fan by Prank Calling Him for a Month
November 11, 2020 | Posted by
– During this week’s Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared a story about how he pranked a fan by calling him for a month as payback. Apparently, this happened as a result of a fan getting a hold of Booker T’s phone number, so the former world champion had to change it as a result.
Later on, Booker T got retribution by prank calling that fan for a month as payback and drove the fan crazy. That clip can be viewed here:
