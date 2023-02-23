wrestling / News
Booker T on How Sami Zayn Is a Made Man Now Despite Loss at WWE Elimination Chamber
February 23, 2023
– During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained why Sami Zayn is still viewed as a top WWE star despite his loss in the main event at WWE Elimatinion Chamber. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
“That’s what people are going to be saying to Sami Zayn. ‘Man, I really wish you would’ve won that match.’ It’s something that he’s going to have to deal with for the rest of his career, but Sami Zayn became a star over these last few months. He’s definitely put himself in a place to where he’s a made man now, he really is. Sami Zayn is a made man; that dude is money anywhere in the world.”
