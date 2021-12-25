Booker T on How Smart MJF Is With His WWE & AEW ‘Bidding War’ Comments

– During his Hall of Fame Podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker discussed AEW star MJF talking about creating a bidding war between AEW and WWE over his services, along with rumors that FOX and WWE officials are interested in him and wanting to know when his contract is up. Below are some highlights and a clip:

Booker T on MJF: “Hey man, he’s the smartest guy out there right now. He’s he smartest guy out there, bar none, as far as the situation goes, as far as the internet goes, and making people buy into MJF. Not anything else. You know, it ain’t about how high he can fly or anything like that. It’s not about how well of a grappler he is or anything like that. It’s about M-J-F. And that right there is something that’s uncanny for today’s wrestling and the way the young guys go out there and do it.”

Booker T on how MJF handled the WWE rumors: “He easily could have been trending, let’s say that, for saying, ‘WWE sucks and all the guys suck along with it!’ You know, he could have easily been trending for that. But you remember what we were talking about earlier when we were talking about R-Truth? Some of these guys actually think about their bank account. Some of these guys actually think about how much money I can actually make in this business? How can I parlay the art, what I call, the art of doing nothing? How can I parlay that into a big stack of cash? How can I do that? Some guys are actually thinking, and he’s literally one of the best to actually just make that statement right there.”

“That puts your boss on notice because I work for you. The thing is — this is the thing right here. When I worked for WCW all of those years, every time my contract came up, every time my contract came up, I don’t know how they got the message to me, but they got a message to me saying, ‘Hey bro, if you’re not happy over there, we would love to talk to you.’ Every time. I never said anything about it. I never talked to anybody about it, but it felt good to know that these guys are talking about wanting to bring me in, so I know they’re going to pay me to bring me in. That’s the position that he’s in right there, and it’s a very, very, unique position, and I applaud him for it 100%.”

