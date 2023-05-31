Booker T Says Jade Cargill Has ‘Hell Of A Career In Front Of Her,’ Praises Bianca Belair & Athena

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the progress that black women have made in the wrestling business while also giving praise to WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Athena, and former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. You can check out some highlights below:

On black females being pushed as top stars: “I think times are just changing, man. That’s all time just changing that it happened, you know, and just like, say, for instance, football, we had no black quarterbacks. I mean, right now, black quarterbacks are being produced at a very, very high rate. I just think, you know, given a chance to go out and produce. I think that’s all it is.”

On Bianca Belair, Athena, and Jade Cargill: “Bianca Belair, she’s done a hell of a job. You cannot question Athena’s talent. You just can’t do it. Jade Cargill, she’s special. She’s different, and she’s got a hell of a career in front of her.”

