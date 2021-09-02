Booker T On Karrion Kross’ New Look, Scarlett Not Accompanying Kross

Booker T isn’t sure about the new look to Karrion Kross’ character on Raw, and he discussed the situation on his podcast. As you know, Kross is now wearing gladiatorial gear to the ring for his matches, and hasn’t had Scarlett as his valet since coming to Raw.

Booker discussed Kross’ new look and the lack of Scarlett on the Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see that plus highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On the similarity to Lord Humongous: “Yeah, he looked like Humongous back in the . Go back and look at pictures of Humongous back in the day, he looks almost identical to that character.”

On Kross coming out without Scarlett and in this new look: “I can’t answer that, I really can’t. My consensus would be until it’s not working, we keep everything just like it is. That’s me right there. I can’t tell you man why things are done [in WWE] a certain way, I just don’t know. I like the Karrion Kross character, I like the Scarlett entrance man because it was so hot. This woman here, I’m tuning in. I don’t give a damn about Karrion Kross, I just want to see her. That for me is something that works.”

On how Sharmell added a lot to his character: “King Booker would not have been King Booker without the lovely Queen Sharmell. Then when they gave me King Court, Regal and Finlay, man that was such an awesome deal. To have the Trumpeters, it was like so much fun, so royal, so majestic. There again, the Karrion Kross thing with Scarlett. I would not have been a great King without all the surroundings, especially my lovely Queen Sharmell.”