Booker T on Kylie Rae Stepping Away From Wrestling, Wants Her to be Safe & Happy

– On this week’s episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T commented on the Kylie Rae situation. As previously noted, Kylie Rae announced this week that she was retiring from wrestling and that she was “unwell.” Kylie Rae trained at Booker T’s school and was one of his students. She also held the Reality of Wrestling Diamonds Division Championship. You can read some highlights and view a clip from Booker T’s podcast below.

Booker T on Kylie Rae’s announcement: “It’s sad. When she first came to Reality of Wrestling, she trained for it seemed like a minute, and she won the Diamonds championship her first night. First match, and she was so special as far as being able to make fans a certain way. And she had the Pikachu character like, and she always smiled. And I tell you, I didn’t really gravitate to the gimmick or anything like that personally, but she obviously knew what she was doing because fans picked her out and they liked her more than they liked all the other girls. And I was like, ‘Don’t say nothing! If it’s working, let it ride!’ You know? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s the type of guy I am. So, I saw her growing, growing, grow to the point where she got a shot in AEW immediately. She was on the poster in Vegas. Yes. She was on the poster, and I was like wow! You know what I mean? And then she no-showed the show. She didn’t show up. And everything kind of like started going crazy after that. She went away. I actually called her. I actually talked to her, and after I talked to her, it seemed like she got back on track. She got back in the ring and started doing indies and then boom, she got the Impact deal. I was like, ‘Wow. Boom, she’s back on track,’ because everybody goes through something. It ain’t a day where — we all go through something. That’s just life, so I thought it was just one of those deals.”

Booker T on Kylie Rae probably needing to step away from wrestling to take care of her wellbeing: “Now, to no show another pay-per-view with another company, and then this post comes out, it tells me, man, she’s in a place to where the last place she needs to be is around a wrestling ring around a bunch of wrestlers. It could be maybe something that’s just not helpful to her right now. But I do think she should probably concentrate more on that than her wrestling than anything just because her health and her wellbeing is more important than anything else. And obviously, she’s dealing with something. And I thought about calling her and saying something, but sometimes you just need to take a minute and try to regroup and find yourself.”

Booker T on his hope that Kylie Rae will be OK whether she’s in a ring or out of one: “I’m sure I’ll find myself picking the phone up and making a phone call. But it’s sad to see her in this position that she’s in because there again, she is so talented, but it’s like that a lot of times too. The most talented ones — it might be something, it might be a loose wire or something here or there. You never know what it is. Or it could be something stemming from their past you never really [knew about] — it could be any little, itty, bitty thing that triggers. So, I just want to see her safe, unharmed and happy, whether that be inside the ring or out of the ring. I just want to see her wellbeing taken care of more than anything.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Booker T’s Hall of Fame, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription. .